Bondly 1-Day Volume Hits $1.88 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Bondly has a market cap of $33.24 million and $1.88 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00086441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.70 or 0.01190708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00114087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.18 or 0.10166583 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

