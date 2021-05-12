Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 5.6%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.20). Approximately 158,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 240,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

BONH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

