BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0028 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 385.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 530.2% against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $3.96 million worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00084315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.10 or 0.01063701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00072748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00113338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.88 or 0.10164521 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.