Boolberry (BBR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 83.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $229,327.82 and $2.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded 83.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.00804460 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 232.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Boolberry

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

