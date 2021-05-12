Boosted Finance Price Down 62.3% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 62.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $22.28 or 0.00041044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $20,229.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00550493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00070405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00246655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004003 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $629.33 or 0.01159211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00033379 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

