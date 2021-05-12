Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.69. 626,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $68.34 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

