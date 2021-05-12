BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for about 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of BorgWarner worth $75,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 10,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

