BoringDAO (BOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.99 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $616.24 or 0.01238840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $55.36 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00087036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $591.21 or 0.01188538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00114632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.32 or 0.10128719 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,833 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.