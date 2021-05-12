Boson Protocol Hits Market Cap of $57.83 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00005835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $57.83 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.75 or 0.00737297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.10 or 0.02344242 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,922,111 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

