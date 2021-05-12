Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.50

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 1458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

BPFH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 264.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 287,551 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 89.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

