Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $34,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 112,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,116. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

