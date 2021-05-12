BoutsPro Trading Up 26.1% This Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $970,871.44 and approximately $112,773.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.77 or 0.01037255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00069577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00110829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060780 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.