Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.00

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 5875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several analysts have commented on BOUYF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bouygues SA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bouygues’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

