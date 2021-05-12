Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 213,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,507. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

