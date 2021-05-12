BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.45. Approximately 38,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 389,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.47.

About BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor; and Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide a ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

