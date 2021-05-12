Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 2,855 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

