Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,918.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.