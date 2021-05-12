Bray Capital Advisors Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,248.91 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.