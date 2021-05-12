Bray Capital Advisors Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of FIDU opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

