Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Billion

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $49.35 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.00601412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00073390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00238055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $621.44 or 0.01245752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.20 or 0.01012730 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

