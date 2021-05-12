Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.45. Bright Scholar Education shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $505.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

