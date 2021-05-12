Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.70 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

BEDU opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $568.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

