Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 99,833 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $28.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

