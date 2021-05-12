Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 99,833 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $28.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.