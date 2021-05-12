BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

