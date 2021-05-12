BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

