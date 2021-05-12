BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

