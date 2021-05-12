BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

