BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennar by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

LEN stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

