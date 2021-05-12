BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.06 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.92.

ROK opened at $268.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.25. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.67 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

