BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

