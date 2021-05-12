BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,018 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

