BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after buying an additional 310,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

LH stock opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.19 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

