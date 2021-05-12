BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,174 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

