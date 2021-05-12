BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 165,446 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,446 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 223,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

CGC stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

