BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 19,085 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $485.67 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.