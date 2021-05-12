BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,985 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 130.66%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.