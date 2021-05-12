BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 624 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.19.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

