BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 724 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $264.25 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

