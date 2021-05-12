BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 955 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,814.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

NYSE:BBY opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.