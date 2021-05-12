BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

