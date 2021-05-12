Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.69

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 58265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.