Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.27 Million

Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post $253.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.05 million and the lowest is $252.50 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $226.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock worth $4,593,467. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,673 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $4,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

