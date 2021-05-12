Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.27 Million

Analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post $253.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.05 million and the lowest is $252.50 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $226.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,467. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Duke Realty by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

