Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $106.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $106.11 million. Exponent posted sales of $87.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $417.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Exponent by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

