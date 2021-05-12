Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.94. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

GPN stock opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

