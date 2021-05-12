Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.94. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

GPN stock opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.