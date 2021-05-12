Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to post sales of $126.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.80 million and the highest is $131.30 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $104.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $494.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $519.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $530.43 million, with estimates ranging from $464.80 million to $572.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSA opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

