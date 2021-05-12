Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million.

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,774 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 638.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 873,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,223,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 531,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

