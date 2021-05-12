Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. PVH posted earnings per share of ($3.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. PVH has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,904,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

