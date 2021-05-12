Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.