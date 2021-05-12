Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.96. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

UNF opened at $219.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.19. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a one year low of $145.96 and a one year high of $258.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

